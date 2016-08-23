BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
SINGAPORE Aug 23 Global private equity firm KKR is set to hire Ashish Shastry from Singapore-based Northstar Group as the head of its Southeast Asian business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
One of the people said Shastry, who joined Northstar in 2012 and earlier spent over a decade at TPG, will join KKR later this year. Shastry is a managing partner at Northstar.
The people declined to be identified as the information had not been publicly announced.
KKR declined comment and an external spokesman at Northstar had no immediate comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Shastry's planned move. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.