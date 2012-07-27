(Adds KKR founder comment, details)
* KKR, Stone Point to invest $150 mln each
* Business to help arrange middle-market financing
July 27 KKR & Co LP said on Friday that
it would start a new business to offer capital market services
to clients other than its portfolio companies in its latest bid
to rake in lucrative transaction fees and further diversify
revenue from buyouts.
KKR, which in 2006 tapped Craig Farr, Citigroup Inc's
North American head of equity capital markets, to build such a
business, has so far had little to show in external capital
market mandates. A famous exception is an underwriting role on
Manchester United Ltd's 250 million pound ($392 million) private
bond placement in 2010.
As a result, KKR has ended up arranging debt and equity
financing mostly for its portfolio companies, justifying the
fees on the basis that it offers a way to test the capital
markets itself to ensure access to the most attractive pricing.
On Friday, KKR and buyout firm Stone Point Capital LLC said
they would each commit $150 million to a capital markets joint
venture that will target midddle-market and private
equity-backed companies as well as make principal investments.
The new business, SPC Merchant Advisors LLC, may expand over
time to include other services, including risk management and
fundraising, KKR said.
"Middle-market companies and financial sponsors need access
to more services and capital, and we believe KKR-SPC Merchant
Advisors will be well positioned to provide both," KKR
co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts said in a statement.
KKR's capital markets and principal activities unit posted a
21.1 percent year-on-year rise in fee-related earnings for the
second quarter as more deal activity in the firm's portfolio
companies boosted fee revenue.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)