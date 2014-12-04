SYDNEY Dec 4 Private equity firm KKR & Co
has invested about $100 million in UK-based agribusiness
Sundrop Farms Holding Ltd, which plans to use solar panels and
sea water to grow vegetables in a vast greenhouse in Australia's
driest state.
The funds would allow Sundrop to scale up its existing
operation with the construction of a 20-hectare (50-acre)
greenhouse in South Australia that will produce more than 15,000
tons of vegetables a year, Sundrop and KKR said in a statement.
The two firms aimed to develop a hub for innovative
techniques for arid climate agriculture, and KKR's investment
would also support Sundrop's plans to expand into the Middle
East, North America and other markets.
"We grow food where land is too arid for farming, fresh
water is in short supply and domestic food security is a
concern," said Philipp Saumweber, chief executive of Sundrop
Farms.
Sundrop's technology uses solar power to desalinate
seawater, generate heat and produce electricity at its facility
in Port Augusta, 300 km (185 miles) north of the state capital
Adelaide.
The investment comes just a day after the United Nations
said 2014 is on course to be the hottest year on record.
Sundrop, which will also receive some state government
funding, said separately it has signed a 10-year contract to
supply Australia supermarket operator Coles with truss
tomatoes from 2016.
KKR did not give the size of its investment, but a person
familiar with the details said the financial backing is worth
about $100 million.
"KKR looks to invest in and partner with companies that
provide solutions to environmental and societal challenges," KKR
Australia head Justin Reizes said in the statement.
KKR's latest deal comes from its $6 billion Asia dedicated
fund, which closed last year.
Leighton Holdings said it has been awarded the
construction contract.
