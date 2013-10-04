BT, banks and oil boost European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
PARIS Oct 4 French floor maker Tarkett, which is 50 percent owned by U.S. private-equity firm KKR, has submitted a registration filing for an initial public offering (IPO) that will be unveiled on Friday, a source close to the company said.
The Paris-based group is jointly owned by KKR and the Deconinck family shareholders.
Under the listing, KKR will float part of its stake and the Deconincks will buy more shares to keep their ownership stake above 50 percent, the source said.
A listing on the Paris stock exchange could value Tarkett, which sells speciality flooring products, at as much as 2.5 billion euros ($3.41 billion) including debt, according to the Financial Times, which reported on the deal on Friday, citing a source close to the situation.
The company, which makes vinyl flooring and artificial lawns for sports venues, derives 90 percent of its sales from outside France and reported revenues of around 2.3 billion euros last year.
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would seek the right deal for the financial services industry in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.