* Cement maker prices IPO at low-end of expectations-IFR
* Tianrui prices IPO at HK$2.41/share; 2.39 times 2012 P/E
HONG KONG Dec 20 China Tianrui Group
Cement, a cement producer backed by private equity
firm KKR, has raised $124 million in one of the few
remaining initial public offerings of the year in Hong Kong, IFR
reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal.
Tianrui, headquartered in Henan province in eastern China,
priced 400.9 million new shares at HK$2.41 each, putting the
deal at HK$966.17 million ($124.12 million), said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication. The sources were not authorised to speak
publicly on the matter.
The deal was priced at the bottom of a HK$2.41-HK$3.61
indicative range, equivalent to a 2012 price-to-earnings of 2.39
times, IFR reported.
Tianrui's deal comes on the heels of several large IPOs in
Hong Kong in the past weeks that were priced at or near the low
end of expectations.
The deals included a combined $4.3 billion raised by Chow
Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, New China Life Insurance
and Baoxin Auto Group Ltd.
BOC International, BoCom International and CCB
International, the international securities units of three of
China's largest banks, acted as joint global coordinators with
Deutsche Bank AG.
($1 = 7.784 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)