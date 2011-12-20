* Cement maker prices IPO at low-end of expectations-IFR

* Tianrui prices IPO at HK$2.41/share; 2.39 times 2012 P/E

HONG KONG Dec 20 China Tianrui Group Cement, a cement producer backed by private equity firm KKR, has raised $124 million in one of the few remaining initial public offerings of the year in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

Tianrui, headquartered in Henan province in eastern China, priced 400.9 million new shares at HK$2.41 each, putting the deal at HK$966.17 million ($124.12 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The deal was priced at the bottom of a HK$2.41-HK$3.61 indicative range, equivalent to a 2012 price-to-earnings of 2.39 times, IFR reported.

Tianrui's deal comes on the heels of several large IPOs in Hong Kong in the past weeks that were priced at or near the low end of expectations.

The deals included a combined $4.3 billion raised by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, New China Life Insurance and Baoxin Auto Group Ltd.

BOC International, BoCom International and CCB International, the international securities units of three of China's largest banks, acted as joint global coordinators with Deutsche Bank AG. ($1 = 7.784 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)