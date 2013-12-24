NEW YORK Dec 24 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
said on Tuesday it would invest C$250 million ($235
million) in Torq Energy Logistics Ltd, an operator of
transloading terminals in Canada that is benefiting from the
country's resources boom.
The deal is a bet on the logistics sector that is supporting
Canada's energy industry. The nature of KKR's investment was not
disclosed, but a person briefed on the matter said it involved
the acquisition of a majority stake in Torq.
"We believe that continued growth in the Canadian energy
sector is dependent on new infrastructure solutions to bring
production to market," said Brandon Freiman, a director in KKR's
energy and infrastructure team.
Founded in 2011, Calgary-based Torq operates six
transloading terminals in Western Canada, facilitating the
transport of crude oil from the well site to the rail car. KKR
said the investment would fund privately held Torq's capital
expenditure program and acquisition strategy.
It is KKR's second energy-related investment in Canada in as
many years following its deal in November 2012 to invest up to
C$250 million in oil and gas developer Westbrick Energy Ltd.
The transaction with Torq is subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in
January, KKR said. It will be made out of KKR North American
Fund XI, which the New York-based private equity firm has said
is wrapping up fundraising at more than $8.3 billion.