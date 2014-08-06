FRANKFURT Aug 6 Buyout group KKR
increased its offer to take full control of German cutlery and
coffee-machine maker WMF by 5 euros ($6.68) to 58 euros
per share, the investment company said on Wednesday.
KKR also extended the offer period until August 25.
KKR, which already owns 72 percent of WMF, launched an offer
in July to take full control of the company, which it then plans
to delist from the Frankfurt stock exchange.
KKR has so far been offered around 47 percent of the
preference shares that are required to meet the offer condition,
the statement said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7488 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)