Feb 7 KKR & Co LP in a conference call:
* Head of asset management bill sonneborn says 2006 fund
domestic netting holes have been reduced to $275 million
overseas netting holes have been filled
* Head of Kkr global capital and asset management Scott nuttall
says European private equity portfolio appreciated 50 percent in
2012
* Scott Nuttall says Asia II fund has over $5 billion in
committments, expects close in 30-60 days
* Scott Nuttall says naxi fund reached $7.5 billion, extending
funraising to second half of the year
* Bill Sonneborn says IPO market pick-up offers opportunities
for exit
* Scott Nuttall says optimistic Kkr will deploy more capital in
private equity investments this year, debt easily available