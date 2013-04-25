April 25 KKR & Co LP head of global capital Scott Nuttall says: * Europe II netting hole has increased to $700 million as of March 31 * 2006 fund netting hole has been filled * NAXI still fundraising, has reached $7.5 billion, expects to wrap up fundraising in second half of 2013 * Very early days on real estate fund effort, update to come in future quarters * Working on multi-strategy fund products to offer investors