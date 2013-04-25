BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
April 25 KKR & Co LP head of global capital Scott Nuttall says: * Europe II netting hole has increased to $700 million as of March 31 * 2006 fund netting hole has been filled * NAXI still fundraising, has reached $7.5 billion, expects to wrap up fundraising in second half of 2013 * Very early days on real estate fund effort, update to come in future quarters * Working on multi-strategy fund products to offer investors
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.