July 26 KKR & Co LP's head of global capital and asset management Scott Nuttall on a conference call with analysts: * NAXI has over $8 billion in committments * KKR has allocated additional $250 million each to its real estate, energy and special situations strategies * 87 percent of private equity portfolio debt is either fixed or swapped to fix * Balance sheet portfolio over time to be more invested in real estate, energy and public markets * sees opportunity to launch second infrastructure fund