BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Oct 21 Semiconductor company Lam Research said it agreed to buy KLA-Tencor Corp in a cash and stock deal valued at about $67.02 per share, or $10.6 billion.
KLA-Tencor stockholders will be entitled to elect to receive the economic equivalent of $32 in cash and 0.5 of a share of Lam Research's common stock, in all-cash, all-stock, or mixed consideration, the company said in a statement.
The offer represents a 24 percent premium to KLA-Tencor's closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.