* Joint venture to buy 107,000 hectares in Parana state

* Underscores cost advantages for Brazil-based processors

* Government measures have limited foreign land buys

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Brazilian paper producer Klabin (KLBN4.SA) and Chile's Celulosa Arauco agreed on Friday to jointly purchase $473.5 million of land in southern Brazil, to expand pulp and paper projects in a country with some of the world's lowest production costs.

The companies bought 107,000 hectares (264,000 acres) of land with 63,000 hectares of planted forest in Parana state belonging to Florestal Vale do Coriso, according to a securities filing.

The joint purchase will be made through Centaurus Holdings, a venture in which Klabin has a 51 percent stake and Arauco holds 49 percent, the filing said. Arauco is a unit of Chilean conglomerate Copec COP.SN.

Chilean pulp companies have in recent years expanded into Brazil, seeking to tap the cost advantages and high forestry potential that their Brazilian rivals have relative to rivals in North America and Europe.

Brazil is the world's largest pulp producer.

The purchase comes as the government is working toward limiting the amount of land foreign-controlled companies can buy in Brazil. [ID:nN1E77P0TC]

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Steve Orlofsky)