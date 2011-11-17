VILNIUS Nov 17 PKN Orlen's Lithuanian refinery on Thursday signed with oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta a long-term oil products loading deal till end-2024.

PKN's refinery Orlen Lietuva has been exporting 60-65 percent of oil products via Klaipedos Nafta, and those volumes were to remain the same, but the deal would provide stability, refiner's CEO said.

"It's a very important deal for us, it assures long-term stability for our business activities in Lithuania. It's a success for both sides," Orlen Lietuva CEO Ireneusz Fafara told a new conference.

He declined to comment on whether the deal was better in terms of loading tariffs.

Fafara also said the new deal would assure stability which PKN had sought to get via taking a stake at Klaipedos Nafta. The Lithuania government has rejected such a proposal.

"When we spoke earlier about investing into Klaipedos Nafta, our goal was to assure stable loading terms. Today's agreement would provide us such a stability," Fafara said.

Orlen Lietuva loadings account to about 50-60 loadings at Klaipedos Nafta.

Klaipedos CEO Rokas Masiulis said the terminal has got a stable partner till end-2024.

During the first 10 months of 2011, Orlen Lietuva exported 3.3 million tonnes of oil products via Klaipedos Nafta.

The new contract replaces an agreement from 2002, which was signed with Klaipedos Nafta by U.S. Williams International, former owner of Lithuania oil refinery Mazeikiu Nafta (now Orlen Lietuva).

Orlen Lietuva exports accounted for about 60 percent of the total 7.9 million tonnes loadings at Klaipedos Natfa in 2010. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)