BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $841 million and net income of $205 million, or $1.21 a share as foundry manufacturers upgraded their lines.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $802 million for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: