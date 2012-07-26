* Fiscal 4th quarter revenue $892 mln
* Current quarter revenue seen between $700 mln to $760 mln
* 4th quarter EPS $1.46
* Stock falls in after hours trading
(Adds comment from analyst, background)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 KLA-Tencor Corp
forecast weaker-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
memory chipmakers and foundries concerned about the global
economy hold off on new investments in semiconductor
manufacturing gear.
Chip gear-makers, including KLA-Tencor and ASML Holding NV
have benefited from booming smartphone and tablet
sales, but worries about future demand have weighed on some of
their customers, with PC sales barely growing.
"The industry demand outlook for the rest of calendar year
2012 has backed off recently due to a combination of weaker
memory forecasts and some softening in near-term foundry
demand," Chief Executive Rick Wallace told analysts on a
conference call.
Foundries, or contract chip manufacturers, have been
investing to ramp up capacity to make latest-generation 28
nanometer chips, currently in high demand. But they also have to
forecast how the economy will affect future demand.
"You have marginal spending starting to go away, but you
still have some fairly consistent spending at the leading edge,
in particular as you have foundries ramping up capacity to 28
nm," said Weston Twigg, an analyst at Pacific Crest. "Visibility
has really shrunk."
Leading foundry TSMC underestimated demand for 28
nm chips from its key customer Qualcomm Inc and smaller
foundries have been rushing to roll out their own 28 nm
production.
Adding new cutting-edge chip manufacturing capacity can take
months or even years because of the complexity of the technology
used.
SLOWER SALES
Milpitas, California-based KLA-Tencor Corp posted fiscal
fourth-quarter revenue of $892 million, unchanged from the
year-ago quarter.
Wallace said revenue in the current quarter would be between
$700 million and $760 million.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $874
million and $828 million for the current quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wallace also said new bookings in the current quarter would
be $625 million to $775 million and that non-GAAP
earnings-per-share were expected in the range of 75 cents to 95
cents.
KLA-Tencor said quarterly net income totaled $248 million,
or $1.46 a share, up from $245 million, or $1.43 a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.49.
The company's shares fell 3.3 percent in extended trading
after closing 1.47 percent higher at $49.66 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Gary Crosse and Andre
Grenon)