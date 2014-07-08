By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 8
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor
Corp said on Tuesday its bookings in the fiscal fourth
quarter were close to $895 million or $900 million, higher than
expected and helped by demand from contract chip manufacturers.
KLA-Tencor said at an event with investors that in the
quarter, which ended in June, contract manufacturers accounted
for two-thirds of its business.
In April, KLA-Tencor said that it expected bookings in the
June quarter in a range between $625 million to $825 million.
The company will provide its full quarterly report later in
July.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)