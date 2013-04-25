By Noel Randewich
| April 25
April 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's
fiscal third-quarter revenue fell in line with
analysts' expectations as manufacturers remained cautious about
the economy and slow PC sales.
Net income fell to $166 million, or 98 cents per share, from
$205 million, or $1.21 per share in the same quarter a year
earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Revenue declined to $729 million from $841 million a year
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of
$727 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.