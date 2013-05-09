KUALA LUMPUR May 9 KLCC Property Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT), Malaysia's biggest, rose as
much as 3.9 percent to 7.53 ringgit per unit on Thursday.
The trust, which is a stapled REIT that bundles existing
shares of KLCC Property -- owner of the iconic Petronas Twin
Towers, and units of KLCC REIT, raises no new money. The
corporate restructuring was unveiled in November in a bid to
lure yield-hungry investors.
KLCC REIT houses assets in excess of 15 billion Malaysian
ringgit.It will be three times bigger than the Sunway REIT
.
($1 = 2.9635 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)