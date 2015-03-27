SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 A California jury decided that venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers did not retaliate against former partner Ellen Pao by terminating her employment after she sued three years ago.

The verdict was read in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday in a case that helped spark a broad discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley. Earlier Friday, the jury cleared the firm of gender discrimination against Pao. (Reporting By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride)