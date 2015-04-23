BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei says outcome of ToB offered by KKR
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
April 23 Silicon Valley powerhouse venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers aims to recover about $973,000 in costs for defending itself against charges of gender discrimination, according to a court filing on Thursday.
In March, a jury cleared Kleiner Perkins of claims it short-circuited the career of former partner Ellen Pao because she is a woman, in a trial closely watched in Silicon Valley, the center of the U.S. technology industry. (Reporting by Dan Levine and Jim Christie)
ABU DHABI, March 23 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its chairman said.