Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Ellen Pao will appeal the result of a gender discrimination lawsuit against Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers, her spokeswoman said on Monday.
A San Francisco jury cleared Kleiner Perkins in March of claims it short-circuited former partner Pao's career because she is a woman, in a case that helped spark a wide discussion about gender at the center of the U.S. technology industry. (Reporting by Sarah McBride and Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)