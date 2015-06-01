SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Ellen Pao will appeal the result of a gender discrimination lawsuit against Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

A San Francisco jury cleared Kleiner Perkins in March of claims it short-circuited former partner Pao's career because she is a woman, in a case that helped spark a wide discussion about gender at the center of the U.S. technology industry. (Reporting by Sarah McBride and Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)