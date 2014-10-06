European shares hit day's low weighed by financials and energy - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 14 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oct 6 Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG
* Says H1 revenue up 21 percent to 7.6 million Swiss francs
* Says H1 EBIT of 2.2 million Swiss francs versus 2.7 million Swiss francs previous year
* Says H1 net income excluding minorities of 0.5 million Swiss francs on previous year's level Source text: bit.ly/1rZTs3s Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose on Tuesday, bolstered by an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and helped by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.5 bln by 2022 (Adds analyst comment, Novartis response, Astex Pharma role)