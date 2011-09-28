* New CIO Mouhammed Choukeir joins from Morgan Stanley

LONDON, Sept 28 RHJ International's British wealth business Kleinwort Benson has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Jeremy Beckwith who steered the group's portfolio away from a focus on UK stocks to a multi asset strategy.

Mouhammed Choukeir is joining from Morgan Stanley where he was head of multi asset class investing in the bank's wealth management division, Kleinwort Benson said on Wednesday.

Beckwith leaves after eight years at Kleinwort Benson.

"Mr Choukeir, who will take his post in October, will build on the solid foundations laid by Kleinwort Benson's current Chief Investment Officer," said Chief Executive Sally Tennant.

Tennant joined Kleinwort Benson a year ago from Swiss rival Lombard Odier, appointed by its new private equity owners RHJ to steer the centuries old London institution towards becoming a European financial services group. RHJ acquired Kleinwort from Commerzbank in 2009 for 225 million pounds ($353.2 million).

Choukeir, who will oversee the bank's investment products and funds, joins as Kleinwort develops a corporate advisory service for entrepreneurs.

Kleinwort touted its aspiration after RHJ bought it to resuscitate 'merchant banking', providing both corporate and private banking services to rich customers.

The model was once common in the City of London but this traditional British setup was eclipsed when U.S.-style investment banks with a more risk-taking culture came to dominate in the 1980s.

However, investment banking is currently reeling from the reputational fallout of the financial crisis as well as more recent issues such as UBS' alleged rogue trading scandal. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jon Loades-Carter)