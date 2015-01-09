Jan 9 Klepierre SA :

* Declares exchange offer for Corio unconditional

* 84.07 percent of all Corio shares have been tendered under offer

* Settlement and listing of Klépierre shares on Euronext Amsterdam will take place on Jan. 15

* Remaining shares can be tendered in a post-closing acceptance period, commencing on Jan. 12 and ending on Jan. 16