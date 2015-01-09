Jan 9 Klepierre :

* Klepierre declares exchange offer for Corio unconditional

* 84.07 pct of all shares have been tendered under offer

* Settlement and listing of Klepierre shares on Euronext Amsterdam will take place on Jan. 15, 2015

* Payment of offer consideration will occur on Jan. 15, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: