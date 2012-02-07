BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp expands credit facility to $200 mln
(Adds CEO comments on BNP stake)
PARIS Feb 7 French real estate group Klepierre dodged questions on Tuesday on whether its majority shareholder, BNP Paribas, might offload its stake as part of an asset-sale plan.
Klepierre Chief Executive Laurent Morel said on a conference call that BNP was a supportive shareholder but stopped short of commenting on whether the bank would reduce its 50.9 percent stake.
"I will give no comment on that (speculation)," said Morel, though he added that BNP had agreed to receive its Klepierre dividend payment in shares.
Klepierre plans to hike its 2011 dividend by more than 7 percent to 1.45 euros ($1.92) per share after reporting a 4.2 percent rise in revenue to 1.0 billion euros and a 1.8 percent rise in cash flow per share.
The group forecast a 4 percent rise in 2012 revenue. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.
