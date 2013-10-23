PARIS Oct 23 French real-estate group Klepierre
reported a 0.9 percent rise in third-quarter revenues
and reaffirmed its full-year targets as its malls in France and
the Nordics offset a tougher market in Spain and Portugal.
Klepierre's strategy of focusing on its large, resilient
European shopping centres while shifting out of the office
market has seen it resist the sluggish economic environment.
"We are in a sluggish consumption environment but shopping
malls have proved to be resilient," Klepierre Chief Executive
Laurent Morel told journalists.
"We have outperformed the national consumption indexes."
The company, which is part-owned by BNP Paribas
and Simon Property Group, said in its trading update on
Wednesday that quarterly sales including fees rose to 267.8
million euros ($368.86 million).
It reiterated its aim to grow annual gross rents by 2
percent on a like-for-like basis and cash flow per share by 3
percent.
"I see no change in the environment so far which could
change this (year's) picture," Morel said, though he warned that
rental benchmark indexes - which underpin rental contracts -
would likely be lower in 2014.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Geert De Clercq)