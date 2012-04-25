PARIS, April 25 French property group Klepierre on Wednesday posted a 3.1 percent rise in rental income for the first quarter, saying its resilient Northern European shopping centres had offset consumer woes in Spain and Hungary.

Klepierre, whose top shareholders are U.S. mall owner Simon Property and French bank BNP Paribas, also reiterated its full-year 2012 targets for 4 percent growth in rental income and "slightly" improved net cash flow per share.

First-quarter rents grew to 242.2 million euros ($319.31 million), from 235.0 million euros in the year-ago period. Klepierre's malls in France, Belgium and Scandinavia - which account for more than half of rents - outperformed those in Spain, where rental income shrank by 4.4 percent.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Elena Berton)