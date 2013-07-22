PARIS, July 22 French real-estate group Klepierre, co-owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas , said it was targeting higher-than-expected cash flows this year as its shopping malls resist Europe's slowdown.

Klepierre said rental income from its mall-focused portfolio grew by 2.8 percent in the first half of 2013, helped by prime assets in Western Europe and Scandinavia. Net current cash flow per share is now expected to grow by at least 3 percent for all of 2013, compared with a previous target of up to 2.5 percent.

Klepierre is benefiting from a strategy of selling some of its French shopping centres and offices while refurbishing and extending others to lift rental profits. It has also lifted profits by cutting its cost of funding with new credit lines. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Christian Plumb)