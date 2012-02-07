BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp expands credit facility to $200 mln
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
PARIS Feb 7 French real-estate group Klepierre said on Tuesday it expected a 4 percent rise in 2012 revenue and said it would hike its 2011 dividend by more than 7 percent to 1.45 euros ($1.92)per share.
The subsidiary of French bank BNP Paribas reported a 4.2 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 1.0 billion euros, as well as a 1.8 percent rise in its cash flow per share. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.
* Says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mb7jZb) Further company coverage: