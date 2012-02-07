PARIS Feb 7 French real-estate group Klepierre said on Tuesday it expected a 4 percent rise in 2012 revenue and said it would hike its 2011 dividend by more than 7 percent to 1.45 euros ($1.92)per share.

The subsidiary of French bank BNP Paribas reported a 4.2 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 1.0 billion euros, as well as a 1.8 percent rise in its cash flow per share. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)