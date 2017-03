PARIS, April 24 French real-estate group Klepierre posted a 2.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenues on Wednesday, thanks to new mall openings and tenant deals that helped offset the gloomy European economy.

Klepierre also confirmed its 2013 growth targets. Total rents are expected to grow by around 2 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2013, while net current cash flow per share should grow 2 to 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)