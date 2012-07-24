PARIS, July 24 French property group Klepierre , which is mainly invested in shopping centres in Europe, on Tuesday trimmed its outlook for full-year revenue growth after speeding up the planned sale of malls and offices to cut debt.

Klepierre, whose key shareholders are Simon Property Group and French bank BNP Paribas, said it expected rental income to grow 3 to 4 percent this year, down from a previous target of circa 4 percent.

"This is due to the accelerated disposal programme," Chief Executive Laurent Morel told a conference call.

The company said it had sold or agreed to sell slightly more assets than expected in the first half, at 520 million euros. Net current cash flow per share for the first six months of 2012 was flat at 0.99 euros compared to the same period in 2011 after dividend payout. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)