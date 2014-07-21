PARIS, July 21 French shopping mall operator
Klepierre slightly raised its cash flow forecast for
the year on Monday on expectations it will benefit from
refocusing its portfolio on prime properties in its key markets
and lower interest rates.
The company, 28.9 percent owned by Simon Property Group
and 21.3 percent by BNP Paribas, said it
expected net current cash flow of 2.03-2.05 euros per share this
year. Previously it had expected at least 2 euros.
Total first-half revenue fell to 477.7 million euros ($646
million) from 513.7 million a year earlier with net rental
income hit by disposals, Klepierre said.
The company has disposed of 2.4 billion euros in assets so
far this year as part of a drive to focus its portfolio on its
main markets in France and Scandinavia.
Klepierre said its net asset value per share stood at 28.7
euros at the end of the first half, down from 29.3 euros a year
ago.
($1 = 0.7395 Euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)