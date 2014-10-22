* Nine-month revenues down amid 2.2 bln euros in disposals

* Gross rents up 1.6 pct like-for-like, outlook confirmed

* Klepierre taking over Corio as seeks fast growth (Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 22 Klepierre reported on Wednesday a 9.8 percent fall in revenues in the first nine months of the year as the French shopping mall operator trims its portfolio to focus on fast growing regions and brands.

The company, which has sold 2.2 billion euros ($2.78 billion) of retail gallery space since the start of the year, announced plans in July to take over smaller Dutch rival Corio .

The move is part of drive to concentrate on malls in wealthy regions in Europe with good public transport that attract brands with fast growing sales.

"You can't be satisfied with being in the best locations. You have to attract the best brands," Chief Executive Laurent Morel told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

The company said total revenues fell during the first nine months of the year fell to 692.9 million euros ($876.5 million) compared with 768.1 million euros in same period of last year.

Klepierre's total gross rents from shopping centres rose 1.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months "with all regions posting positive rental growth," Morel told reporters on a conference call.

The company, which is part owned by BNP Paribas and Simon Property Group, also said it still expected net current cash flow of 2.03-2.05 euros per share this year.

Falling euro zone inflation and weak consumer spending are constraining mall operators' capacity to raise tenant rents, which tend to be linked to inflation and retail sales trends.

Klepierre is counting on its 7.2 billion euro takeover of Corio to eke out more rental growth. Corio is also focused on malls housing in-demand brands.

"We are in an industry where economies of scale have a significant impact," Morel told Reuters.

He added that the merged company would not only be able to cut costs, but offer tenants a uniform level of high-quality malls and services across Europe.

A bigger portfolio also helps Klepierre compete with Unibail-Rodamco, a French-Dutch shopping mall operator which is currently Europe's biggest-listed property group.

The company aims to formally open the offer for Corio before the end of the year with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

(1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)