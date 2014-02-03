BRIEF-ORG Packaging's unit to sell stakes in mobile games provider to Wolong Real Estate
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
PARIS Feb 3 French property group Klepierre posted a 2.2 percent rise in 2013 rental income on like-for-like basis in 2013, overshooting its full-year earnings targets.
The real-estate group, co-owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas, which has been focusing on large retail properties that are expected to provide higher returns, said it completed its 2012-2013 disposal programme worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.76 billion), exceeding its 1-billion target.
Klepierre said gross rental income from its mall-focused portfolio grew by 2.5 percent in 2013. Net current cash flow per share grew by 3.8 percent to 2.07 euros, compared to a target of at least 3 percent.
It said it now forecast cash flow per share of "at least 2 euros" in 2014. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Yang Lin has been appointed as executive director and vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 European shares edged up towards 15-month highs on Tuesday, with banking and oil stocks outperforming, though Sweden's Fingerprint Cards plummeted on another profit warning.