PARIS Feb 9 French mall operator Klepierre on Tuesday reported 2015 earnings per share just ahead of its target thanks to an increase in rents driven by stronger sales at its shopping centres.

Klepierre, which has about 40 percent of its portfolio in France and Germany, said the number of shoppers visiting its Paris malls fell 15 percent straight after the deadly attacks in the capital in November, but had recovered three weeks later.

The company said the integration of Dutch company Corio following its acquisition in 2014 was going faster than expected and cost savings from overlaps would reach 67 million euros ($75.6 million) by the end of this year.

Klepierre, however, booked a 704.5 million euro goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition. It had offered 1.14 of its shares for each Corio share, which implied a premium over the Dutch company's share price at the time.

As a result, Klepierre posted a net loss of 444.6 million euros for 2015.

Klepierre reported a 3 percent rise in net rental income in Paris and Belgium during 2015. It said net current cashflow per share came in at 2.16 euros, up 4.2 percent and ahead of its 2.15 target.

For 2016, the company said it expected growth to continue at about the same pace to boost net current cashflow to 2.23 to 2.25 euros per share.

The company, which is part-owned by Simon Property Group and APG, a Netherlands-based pension fund, said its loan-to-value ratio was stable at 39.2 percent. Klepierre said net divestments in 2015 would only hit 2016 results slightly.

"For 2016, rental income like-for-like is expected to continue to grow and additional synergies will also be delivered," Klepierre, which joined the CAC40 index in December, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)