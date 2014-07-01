Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
PARIS, July 1 France's Klepierre said its 56.1 percent owned Steen and Strom unit sold five shopping centres in Sweden for 354 million euros ($483 million) to Norwegian private property owner Olav Thon Group.
"This portfolio disposal is part of Klepierre's asset rotation strategy to enhance the overall portfolio profile," Klepierre said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The transaction also releases financial capacity for Steen & Strom to fund the future targeted development projects that are planned to be realized in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the coming years." ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.