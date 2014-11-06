BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Nov 6 Klepp Sparebank
* Q3 net interest income 24 million Norwegian crowns versus 23.8 million crowns
* Q3 loan losses 0.1 million crowns versus 4.0 million crowns
* Q3 net profit 11 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge