BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Dec 30 Klepp Sparebank :
* Klepp Sparebank will change name to Jæren Sparebank as from Jan 2, 2015
* Name change is due to merger between Klepp Sparebank and Time Sparebank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016