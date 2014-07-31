LONDON, July 31 The Milford Haven refinery in
Wales will remain idle until Klesch Group completes its
acquisition from Murphy Oil, probably at the end of
October, chairman Gary Klesch said on Thursday.
"My guess is we will close it (the acquisition) in the end
of October and re-start it (the refinery) very, very shortly
thereafter," Klesch told Reuters.
Murphy Oil has agreed to sell its 135,000 barrels per day
Milford Haven refinery to Klesch, who vowed to maintain
operations at the struggling plant.
Murphy halted production at the plant in May after failing
to strike a deal with London-based private equity fund Grey
Bull.
