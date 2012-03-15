GENEVA, March 15 Private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday that his Swiss-based company has submitted the only bid for insolvent refiner Petroplus' French plant Petit-Couronne.

Asked if it was true that his firm had made an offer for the refiner, he said: "It is. We were told by the court there were no other bids ...We are in negotiations on the others."

Klesch also confirmed an earlier report that his firm had pledged to invest 160 million euros in the refinery over five years and to retain around 410 of 550 jobs.

Thursday is the deadline for offers to be submitted to the administrators of the French refinery. (Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)