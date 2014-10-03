* American businessman set to buy new European refinery
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 3 Billionaire investor Gary Klesch,
about to complete the purchase of a second European refinery, is
already looking to his next deal in a sector that others are
scrambling to exit.
After buying a struggling refinery in Wales in July, the
American entrepreneur who made his fortune through investments
in distressed European businesses expects to add a third
European plant to his portfolio within months.
Klesch raised eyebrows when agreeing to acquire the Milford
Haven refinery, Britain's smallest, a deal that closes this
month. Europe's ageing refining industry has been caught between
declining demand and increased competition from state-of-the-art
overseas operations, forcing a wave of closures over the past
years.
Still, more than 10 medium-sized refineries need to shut
down by 2018 in order to balance the market, according to
analysts. Murphy Oil's 135,000 barrels per day Milford
Haven plant had been singled out at a candidate for closure as
its location on the far west of the British Isles places it far
from large demand centres.
But the 67-year-old head of the Geneva-based Klesch Group
insists that his austere, tightly-run model can turn around the
once loss-making plant and succeed where bigger but less nimble
oil majors often fail.
"In 99 percent of my business it's tiny steps that lead to
giant steps," he said, referring to a "merchant model" which is
stripped of many restrictions larger companies face.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio to a boxer father and educated by
Jesuits, Klesch started his professional career at local
investment bank McDonald & Company. He then went to the U.S.
Department of Treasury, which he followed with several positions
in investment firms before setting up in 1990 the Klesch Group,
which owns assets in around 15 countries with revenue of around
5 billion euros ($6.3 billion).
Klesch says the Heide refinery in northern Germany, which he
bought from Shell in 2010, is today highly profitable. He
expects to acquire another European refinery "in the coming
months", he told Reuters in an interview.
"Do we have a game plan or a playbook? Of course we do, but
that game plan is worth a lot of money," Klesch quipped, sitting
in a conference room in his company's west London offices.
He declined to provide specifics on the location or owner of
the refinery.
Shell, Total and Italy's Eni, Europe's largest refiners, are
all reviewing their refining businesses.
Unlike the oil majors, which have integrated supply systems
and a long chain of command, Klesch said he can buy the cheapest
available crude oil, which is then processed into fuels such as
gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel.
Klesch chose to buy the Milford Haven refinery without its
retail system of hundreds of petrol stations across Britain,
which were sold to Motor Fuel Group. This way,
he said, fuels can be sold at the best prices in the market, and
not into its own system.
"One of the benefits of the merchant model is that it gets
rid of a lot of luggage... I don't have to worry about upstream
and I don't have to worry about retail. I am agnostic."
