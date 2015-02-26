* CEO still sees USA as most attractive market

* Wants to pay dividend again for 2015

* Shares close down 5.5 pct (Adds comments on dividend, inventories, demand, company forecasts, shares)

By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 26 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects profits this quarter to be clearly below those of a year ago as price pressure remains intense in North America, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Gisbert Ruehl said although demand was healthy in North America the market was oversupplied, with high domestic prices attracting imports from China and even the European Union. "It's not a demand shock, it's a supply shock," he said.

Ruehl said he expected prices to bottom out in North America this quarter and possibly to rise slightly towards the end of the second quarter, adding that the United States remained the most attractive market globally for his company.

"We want to keep growing there, also through acquisitions," he said on the fringes of a steel conference organised by the Handelsblatt newspaper. "Something could materialise this year," he said when asked whether he had an acquisition target in view.

Kloeckner & Co shares were hit on Tuesday by a broker downgrade. They closed 5.5 percent lower.

Kloeckner & Co is one of the top steel and metals distributors in Europe and the United States, and also provides procurement and warehousing services. It makes about a third of its sales in the United States and most of the rest in Europe.

Ruehl said steel inventories in the United States, where low energy prices as a result of shale oil and gas exploration have revitalised the economy's industrial sector, were very high.

He said Kloeckner & Co's own inventories in the U.S. market were slightly too high.

In Europe, where demand for steel for construction and infrastructure has been subdued, inventories were at similar levels to a year ago, he said.

The company, like others in the steel business, was hit by a slump in demand for steel in Europe, partly as a result of the weak economic climate which affected demand for cars, household appliances and construction.

Ruehl said he expected steel demand in Europe to rise by almost 2 percent this year, while in North America he saw demand rising 3-4 percent. He said prices in Europe would be alleviated by the weak euro, which would reduce the need for cheap imports.

Ruehl said an expected weak first quarter for Kloeckner & Co did not necessarily augur badly for the full year. "I've been in the business for 10 years and no quarter is like any other quarter. Things can change very fast," he said.

He said that Kloeckner & Co aimed to pay a dividend again for this year, after returning to dividend payments for 2014 for the first time in four years.

Ruehl said he was sticking by the company's forecasts for 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 190 to 200 million euros ($213 to $224 million) and net profit of 20 million euros.

"There's nothing to correct," he said, adding that the company still aimed for an EBITDA margin of 5 percent in 2017.

Kloeckner & Co is due to report fourth-quarter results on March 5. ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)