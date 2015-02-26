* CEO still sees USA as most attractive market
* Wants to pay dividend again for 2015
* Shares close down 5.5 pct
(Adds comments on dividend, inventories, demand, company
forecasts, shares)
By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 26 German steel
distributor Kloeckner & Co expects profits this
quarter to be clearly below those of a year ago as price
pressure remains intense in North America, its chief executive
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Gisbert Ruehl said although demand was healthy in North
America the market was oversupplied, with high domestic prices
attracting imports from China and even the European Union. "It's
not a demand shock, it's a supply shock," he said.
Ruehl said he expected prices to bottom out in North America
this quarter and possibly to rise slightly towards the end of
the second quarter, adding that the United States remained the
most attractive market globally for his company.
"We want to keep growing there, also through acquisitions,"
he said on the fringes of a steel conference organised by the
Handelsblatt newspaper. "Something could materialise this year,"
he said when asked whether he had an acquisition target in view.
Kloeckner & Co shares were hit on Tuesday by a broker
downgrade. They closed 5.5 percent lower.
Kloeckner & Co is one of the top steel and metals
distributors in Europe and the United States, and also provides
procurement and warehousing services. It makes about a third of
its sales in the United States and most of the rest in Europe.
Ruehl said steel inventories in the United States, where low
energy prices as a result of shale oil and gas exploration have
revitalised the economy's industrial sector, were very high.
He said Kloeckner & Co's own inventories in the U.S. market
were slightly too high.
In Europe, where demand for steel for construction and
infrastructure has been subdued, inventories were at similar
levels to a year ago, he said.
The company, like others in the steel business, was hit by a
slump in demand for steel in Europe, partly as a result of the
weak economic climate which affected demand for cars, household
appliances and construction.
Ruehl said he expected steel demand in Europe to rise by
almost 2 percent this year, while in North America he saw demand
rising 3-4 percent. He said prices in Europe would be alleviated
by the weak euro, which would reduce the need for cheap imports.
Ruehl said an expected weak first quarter for Kloeckner & Co
did not necessarily augur badly for the full year. "I've been in
the business for 10 years and no quarter is like any other
quarter. Things can change very fast," he said.
He said that Kloeckner & Co aimed to pay a dividend again
for this year, after returning to dividend payments for 2014 for
the first time in four years.
Ruehl said he was sticking by the company's forecasts for
2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 190 to 200 million euros ($213 to $224
million) and net profit of 20 million euros.
"There's nothing to correct," he said, adding that the
company still aimed for an EBITDA margin of 5 percent in 2017.
Kloeckner & Co is due to report fourth-quarter results on
March 5.
($1 = 0.8918 euros)
(Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)