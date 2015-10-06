* Sees Q3 EBITDA ex-items at around 30 mln euros

* Previous outlook was EBITDA of 45-55 mln euros

* Shares down 6.9 pct in after-hours trading (Adds company comment, shares)

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said on Tuesday it would not meet its third-quarter target, citing poor market conditions due to prices falling further and weak demand for steel and metal products.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding restructuring expenses will be around 30 million euros ($33.79 million), Kloeckner said in a statement.

The company had earlier guided for EBITDA, excluding special items of between 45 million euros and 55 million euros. That outlook was based on the assumption of a slight recovery of prices and robust demand, Kloeckner said.

Kloeckner shares were down 6.9 percent in after-hours trading. The shares closed 0.5 percent higher after the regular trading session.

"Contrary to the general market expectation, steel prices continued to decline, mainly due to a further decrease in quotations for Chinese steel exports," the company said.

"As a result, margins came under pressure and inventory write-downs became necessary."

Kloeckner said that this situation was expected to continue in the fourth quarter and that as a result 2015 EBITDA excluding restructuring cost would remain "substantially" below last year's, though a positive cash flow is still expected.

In 2016 EBITDA is expected to rise again, while net income should be "noticeably positive again," Kloeckner said. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by William Hardy)