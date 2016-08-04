FRANKFURT Aug 4 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co is to start a new restructuring
programme for its European operations aimed at adding 30 million
euros ($33 million) to its core earnings over the next three
years, it said on Thursday.
Kloeckner, which has already restructured its European
distribution business country by country, said it would now
bring its Austrian, Belgian, French, German, Dutch, Spanish and
British operations closer together.
"The new structure not only aims to cut costs and facilitate
synergies, but also to ensure faster, more efficient
implementation of the digital transformation," it said, adding
that digital channels accounted for 10 percent of sales in the
second quarter.
Kloeckner is betting on digital tools such as a new online
shop and contract portal to mitigate the effects of a tough
European steel market squeezed by cheap imports, and said
price-setting software had helped it to amplify the positive
earnings effect of rising steel prices last quarter.
The German company returned to the black in the quarter,
reporting net income after minorities of 32 million euros versus
a loss of 54 million euros a year earlier and beating a Reuters
poll average of 27 million.
Sales fell 10 percent to 1.52 billion euros, missing the
poll average of 1.64 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)