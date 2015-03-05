* Q1 EBITDA seen at 15-25 mln euros

* 2015 EBITDA seen rising

* Shares down 0.6 pct (Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, March 5 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said it saw core profit rising in 2015 thanks to restructuring and possible acquisitions, even after an expected tough first-quarter afflicted by steep declines in U.S. steel prices.

Kloeckner had told Reuters last week profits this quarter would be "clearly below" those of a year ago but it expected steel prices in the United States to bottom out and rise again towards the end of the first half.

The company made a net profit of 22 million euros ($24 million) in 2014 after a loss of 90 million in 2013 and said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 0.20 euros per share, its first for four years.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) doubled to 31 million euros thanks to restructuring measures that contributed 52 million euros to core profit over the year.

But the result was at the bottom of a range of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts, which averaged 36 million euros.

Shares in Kloeckner fell 0.6 percent to 8.98 euros by 0818 GMT, in a 0.6 percent firmer German mid-cap index.

"Our buy recommendation is based on a turnaround story with improvements in earnings due to internal measures, and an attractive peer valuation," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel wrote in a note.

Kloeckner said it expected first-quarter EBITDA of 15 million to 25 million euros, down from 31 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Sales in the fourth quarter rose by a better-than-expected 8 percent to 1.58 billion euros.

Net working capital rose to 1.32 billion euros at the end of 2014 from 1.22 billion a year earlier as customers worked down inventories in anticipation of being able to replenish them at lower prices, causing Kloeckner's inventories to rise.

Kloeckner said it planned further acquisitions to lower its dependence on steel prices -- which have been hit by low demand and cheap imports, primarily from China.

It said it was most interested in companies offering higher-value products and also in start-ups that could further its strategy of pushing more of its business online. It said the majority of its sales should be online by 2019.

The company told Reuters last week it expected European steel demand to grow by almost 2 percent this year and North American demand to rise by 3-4 percent.

