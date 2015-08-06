(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT Aug 6 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co said it would accelerate its
restructuring programme and abandoned its goal of increasing
2015 core profit after a sharp drop in global steel prices wiped
more than a third off its second-quarter earnings.
Kloeckner said on Thursday it would shut 17 of its 220
global sites including its service centre in China, the world's
biggest steel producer and consumer, and 11 sites in France,
where the construction industry is in long-term decline.
It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring costs would now drop
significantly in 2015 instead of rising, and that net profit
would be clearly below last year's level including the costs.
Kloeckner embarked on its restructuring to try to combat the
effect of persistently low steel prices caused by
overproduction, mainly in China, exacerbated by an unexpected
drop in Chinese demand due to a slowing economy in the past
months.
The company is also trying to secure its future by investing
in higher-value products such as aluminium and services such as
laser processing, and is digitising its supply chain to make it
more efficient.
Restructuring costs in the second quarter were 52 million
euros ($57 million), but Kloeckner said the additional measures
would lift EBITDA by 30 million euros a year from 2017, doubling
the impact of its existing efficiency programme.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Gopakumar Warrier)