FRANKFURT Dec 9 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co has completely written off the
goodwill on its North American operations and expects a group
net loss of 350 to 380 million euros ($385 to $418 million) this
year, it said on Wednesday.
"After the market environment for steel and metal products
in the U.S. has once again developed worse than generally
expected in the current year, Kloeckner & Co SE recognises
impairments on the complete goodwill of the North American
activities of around 270 million euros," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
