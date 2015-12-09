* Kloeckner writes down 270 mln eur goodwill; 30 mln remains
* Net loss seen at 350-380 million euros in 2015
* Frankfurt-traded shares fall 3.2 percent after hours
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co has completely written off the
goodwill on its North American operations amid
worse-than-expected market conditions, it said on Wednesday.
Kloeckner said it was writing down 270 million euros ($297
million) of goodwill, leaving just an expected 30 million on the
group's balance sheet by the end of the year.
The company, which makes almost two-fifths of its sales in
the Americas, said it now expected a group net loss of 350 to
380 million euros this year. It made a net loss of 85 million
euros in the first nine months of 2015.
"After the market environment for steel and metal products
in the U.S. has once again developed worse than generally
expected in the current year, Kloeckner & Co SE recognises
impairments on the complete goodwill of the North American
activities," it said in a statement.
Frankfurt-traded shares in Kloeckner fell 3.2
percent after hours.
Kloeckner reiterated its forecast for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 85
million euros and positive free cash flow in 2015.
Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told Reuters in an interview
earlier this year that he still viewed North America as the
company's most attractive market, despite intense price pressure
caused mainly by cheap imports from China.
German steel and industrial goods maker ThyssenKrupp
said last week the situation on steel markets had not
stabilised as hoped but had worsened considerably in recent
months.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
