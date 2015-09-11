By Tom Käckenhoff and Anneli Palmen
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 11 German steel
distributor Kloeckner & Co will find it tough to make
its performance targets this quarter as steel exports from China
put pressure on world prices, its chief executive said.
"It will be challenging to reach our goals in Q3," Gisbert
Ruehl told Reuters in an interview.
Kloeckner had forecast earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring
expenses of 45 to 55 million euros ($51 to $62 million) for this
quarter, up from 36 million in the second quarter.
Ruehl reiterated that this year's net profit would be below
last year's 22 million euros but said next year's should be
above the 2014 level, allowing Kloeckner to pay a dividend of at
least 20 cents per share.
($1 = 0.8877 euros)
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan)